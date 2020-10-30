163146
164073
Business  

Shaw Communications posts higher Q4 profit but revenue flat compared with last year

Shaw posts higher profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314989

Shaw Communications Inc. says its fourth-quarter profit was up 5.4 per cent from the same time last year, but total revenue remained steady at just under $1.35 billion.

The Calgary-based cable, internet and wireless company, which owns Freedom Mobile, earned $175 million in net income for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

The profit amounted to 34 cents per share and compared with a profit of $166 million or 32 cents per share in the fourth quarter of its 2019 financial year.

Most of the revenue was generated by Shaw's residential and business services, which fell 1.3 per cent to $1.06 billion.

The company's wireless revenue, anchored by Freedom Mobile and including its new Shaw Mobile service in B.C. and Alberta, rose five per cent to $294 million.

Shaw says it added about 60,000 wireless customers during the quarter, including 45,000 on postpaid plans, bringing the total wireless base to about 1.82 million as of Aug. 31.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.19-0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0300.00
Russel Metals17.61-0.14
Copper Mountain Mining1.02-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.17-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp1.510.00
Diamcor Mining0.085+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.16-0.015
162602
157941
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin18037.2+0.69%
Etherium507.9-1.49%
Dash95.03+6.56%
Litecoin71.51-2.56%
Ripple0.3172-1.86%
EOS.IO3.352-4.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
157942
Real Estate
4266230
114-3475 granite close
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162889
Press Room
162890