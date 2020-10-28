162805
Business  

North American stock markets tumble in early trading, commodity prices fall

Markets tumble again

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314719

North American stock markets were sharply lower in early trading as commodity prices also tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 225.81 points at 15,795.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 492.68 points at 26,970.51. The S&P 500 index was down 62.47 points at 3,328.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 228.38 points at 11,202.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.29 cents US compared with 75.96 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.17 at US$37.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$31.40 at US$1,880.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.06 a pound.

