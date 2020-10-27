Spin Master signs US$50M deal to buy Rubik's Brand Ltd, owner of the Rubik's Cube

Photo: The Canadian Press A new Rubik's Cube, by Super Impulse, is demonstrated at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew

Canadian toymaker Spin Master Corp. is taking Rubik's Cube for another spin around the block.

Hungarian puzzle enthusiast and teacher Erno Rubik invented the multi-coloured cube in 1974 and the toy became a commercial success after it launched globally in 1980.

Toronto-based Spin Master — which includes Paw Patrol, Hatchimals and Gund among its toy brands — said Tuesday it's paying US$50 million for Rubik's Brand Ltd.

"The Rubik's Cube is an iconic puzzle that has permeated pop culture and captivated fans for more than 40 years," Spin Master vice-president Elizabeth LoVecchio said in a statement.

Erno Rubik said in the statement that he's excited that Spin Master will "fulfil my vision of nurturing smarter, future generations through play."

According to "Cubed: The Puzzle of Us All," a book published in 2018, Rubik says the cube has attracted more attention than he ever imagined.

"It is a curious fact — one that surprises me as much as anyone — that for so many decades during a time of an unprecedented technological revolution, fascination with such a simple low-tech object has survived," Rubik wrote.

For those who haven't seen or touched a Rubik's Cube, it can be described as a cube made up of smaller cubes that rotate around a central core..

The big cube begins with each of its faces made up of squares of the same colour — usually three by three by three.

The challenge is to give the cubes a spin and then try to get them back to their original configuration — a surprisingly difficult thing to do given the number of possible configurations.

Spin-Master — which generated US$1.58 billion in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 — reports its third-quarter results on Nov. 11 and holds its conference call the following day.

The Rubik deal is expected to close on Jan. 4, 2021.