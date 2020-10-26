163146
West Fraser Timber swings to $350-million Q3 profit on higher lumber prices

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314551

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it swung to a large profit in the third quarter on higher lumber prices.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says it earned $350 million or $5.09 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from a loss of $45 million or 65 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits also surged, to $386 million or $5.63 per share, compared with a loss of $15 million or 22 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Sales grew 42 per cent to $1.69 billion, from $1.19 billion in the prior year.

West Fraser was expected to post $4.59 per share in adjusted profits on $1.65 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company said its lumber segment generated $454 million of $487 million in operating earnings during the quarter.

