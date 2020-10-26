Wall Street slumps again as coronavirus counts keep climbing

Photo: The Canadian Press

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower, following up on last week’s 0.5% drop, which was its first in four weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 419 points, or 1.5%, at 27,915, as of 9:46 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Stocks also weakened across much of Europe and Asia. In another sign of caution, Treasury yields were pulling back after touching their highest level since June last week.

Coronavirus counts are spiking in much of the United States and Europe, raising concerns about more damage to the still-weakened economy. The U.S. came very close to setting back-to-back record daily infection rates on Friday and Saturday, and officials in El Paso, Texas are asking residents to stay at home for two weeks, for example. In Europe, British authorities are likely to tighten restrictions on more areas of the country this week, while the continent’s restaurants are already feeling the pain of new virus curfews and restrictions.

“While we are seeing nations attempt to stifle the spread of the virus through more localized and tentative restrictions, it seems highly likely that we will eventually see a swathe of nationwide lockdowns if the trajectory cannot be reversed,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London.

“Traders remain torn as they weigh up the potential impending benefits of a U.S. stimulus package and potential vaccine,” he added.

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline amid broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.80 points at 16,178.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.91 cents US compared with 76.10 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 93 cents at US$38.92 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,903.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.08 a pound.