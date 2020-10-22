164209
164073
Business  

Corus Entertainment reports Q4 profit up from year ago, revenue down

Corus profits climb

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314122

Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, even as its revenue fell.

The company, which includes Global Television, says it earned $30.3 million in net income attributable to shareholders or 15 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

That compared with a profit of $22.9 million or 11 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $318.4 million, down from $377.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned $33.2 million million or 16 cents per share in the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $27.9 million or 13 cents per share a year ago.

For its full financial year, Corus says it had a loss attributable to shareholders of $625.4 million or $2.98 per diluted share on $1.51 billion in revenue. That compared with a profit of $156.1 million or 74 cents per diluted share on $1.69 billion in revenue in the same period a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.18+0.070
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals19.01+0.040
Copper Mountain Mining1.11-0.030
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.180.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.580.00
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.140.00
162602
161974
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin17055+1.01%
Etherium545.82+5.72%
Dash101.49+2.64%
Litecoin72.64+3.79%
Ripple0.3431+3.62%
EOS.IO3.541+2.79%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
156434
Real Estate
4223629
#72 1999 Highway 97S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
163964
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
163836