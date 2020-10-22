164607
164246
Business  

Tim Hortons to test deposit program for returnable coffee cups and packaging

Returnable Tims cup test

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314121

Tim Hortons has signed a deal with TerraCycle's Loop program to test an option that would allow customers to pay a deposit and receive their order in reusable, returnable cups and food packaging.

Once the customer is done they could return the cups and other containers to a participating restaurant and have their deposit refunded.

Tim Hortons says the cups and food containers would then be cleaned, sanitized and used again.

The test program is expected to start next year at select Toronto restaurants.

Tim Hortons says it expects that over time, the Loop program will have a growing number of drop-off locations — both at Tim Hortons restaurants and elsewhere.

The company announced plans to give away nearly two million reusable cups in February but had to pause the plan due to the pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.18+0.070
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals19.01+0.040
Copper Mountain Mining1.11-0.030
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.180.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.580.00
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.140.00
162602
162155
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin17055+1.01%
Etherium545.82+5.72%
Dash101.49+2.64%
Litecoin72.64+3.79%
Ripple0.3431+3.62%
EOS.IO3.541+2.79%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4223629
#72 1999 Highway 97S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163964
Press Room
162256