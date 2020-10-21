164501
160262
Business  

Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in August to $53.2 billion

Retail sales inch up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313986

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.4 per cent to $53.2 billion in August.

It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase for retail sales since a record drop in April, when pandemic-related restrictions shuttered most non-essential businesses.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 1.1 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 4.5 per cent, while sales at food and beverage stores climbed 0.8 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms were up 0.5 per cent in August.

The results came as Statistics Canada says an preliminary estimate for September suggests retail sales were relatively unchanged for the month, but added that the figure will be revised.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.21+0.070
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals18.92+0.010
Copper Mountain Mining1.15+0.045
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.200.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.510.00
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
163952
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin16723.88+6.56%
Etherium509.62+5.18%
Dash99.86+7.28%
Litecoin68.23+10.82%
Ripple0.3315+3.43%
EOS.IO3.433+3.34%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160860
Real Estate
4270340
1083 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,999
more details
160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163475
Press Room
163259