Magna CEO Don Walker to retire at end of 2020, Seetarama Kotagiri named replacement

Change of guard at Magna

Magna International Inc. says Seetarama Kotagiri will become chief executive on Jan. 1, 2021, replacing Don Walker who will retire at the end of this year after a 33-year career at the Ontario auto parts company.

Walker served as Magna's chief executive between 1994 and 2001 before returning to the job in 2005.

During his time at Magna, Walker also worked as vice-president product development and engineering, chief operating officer and president, in addition to being chief executive of Intier Automotive Inc., one of Magna's former publicly traded subsidiaries, between 2001 and 2005.

Magna says Kotagiri, who is currently Magna's president, has more than 25 years of automotive industry experience including 21 years with the company.

Kotagiri has also been Magna’s chief technology officer and held several leadership positions including president of Magna Electronics, Magna Powertrain and the company’s power and vision segment.

Magna has 346 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries.

