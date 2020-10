Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has secured an agreement with A.P. Moller-Maersk to move freight through the ports of Vancouver and Montreal.

The deal follows the announcement of a new transload and distribution facility to be built in Vancouver.

The strategic relationship will see the Calgary-based railway move Maersk dry and refrigerated cargo as of March 1.

No financial details about the agreement or transload facility were provided.