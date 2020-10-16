164051
Business  

Postmedia Q4 profit rises to $13.5 million despite lower revenue

Subsidy boosts Postmedia

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313585

The owner of Canada's largest group of newspapers reports it had a $13.5-million profit in its fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, which it attributed to cost cutting and assistance from government wage subsidies.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says its net income for the quarter was equal to 14 cents per share, up from $7.9 million or eight cents per share a year earlier, despite a 27.8 per cent decline in revenue from advertising, print circulation and digital services.

Among the factors offsetting the revenue decline was money from a federal wage subsidy program that helps employers affected by a loss of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postmedia says it recognized a $21 million recovery for the quarter from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, a general COVID-relief program, which partially reduced what it's eligible to recover from federal and Quebec programs for subsidizing the labour cost of journalists.

Overall revenue dropped to $105.2 million, down from $145.6 million a year earlier. Most of the decline was from $22.1 million less in print advertising revenue and $10.7 million less in digital revenue, which includes digital advertising.

Among Postmedia's holdings is the National Post newspaper, local daily newspapers in several large cities, a number of newspapers published less frequently in smaller communities and online versions of its publications.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.150.00
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals19.26+0.17
Copper Mountain Mining1.00-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.20-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.43+0.070
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.18+0.020
162602
163952
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14940.97-1.97%
Etherium483.02-3.25%
Dash87.11-5.07%
Litecoin62.31-4.87%
Ripple0.3161-3.37%
EOS.IO3.336-2.88%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162849
Real Estate
4293717
15-3850 Senger Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$170,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
162765
163259