164209
Business  

S&P/TSX composite edges higher as U.S. stock markets climb

Markets up in early trading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313550

Gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index edge up in early trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.77 points at 16,505.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 124.57 points at 28,618.77. The S&P 500 index was up 11.54 points at 3,494.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.63 points at 11,762.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.68 cents US compared with 75.59 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down 55 cents at US$40.69 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,911.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.07 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.17+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals19.44+0.35
Copper Mountain Mining1.00-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.20-0.0100
Decisive Dividend Corp1.38+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.160.00
162602
163952
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15007.23-1.54%
Etherium486.58-2.54%
Dash87.04-5.14%
Litecoin62.33-4.84%
Ripple0.3173-2.76%
EOS.IO3.35-2.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162155
Real Estate
4276621
4204 47 St Wetaskiwin, AB
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$142,900
more details
162889
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
162765
163259