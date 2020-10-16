S&P/TSX composite edges higher as U.S. stock markets climb

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index edge up in early trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.77 points at 16,505.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 124.57 points at 28,618.77. The S&P 500 index was up 11.54 points at 3,494.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.63 points at 11,762.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.68 cents US compared with 75.59 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down 55 cents at US$40.69 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,911.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.07 a pound.