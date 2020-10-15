NDP promises to put forest health ahead of 2x4s

Photo: Contributed

B.C.'s NDP is promising a ‘paradigm shift’ in old growth forest management if re-elected.

Leader John Horgan has committed to enacting independent review recommendations including legislation to make ecosystem health and biodiversity an overarching, all-sector priority.

The report, A New Future for Old Forests, was commissioned by the province to review of B.C.’s old growth strategy. It revealed a ‘paradigm shift’ in how society viewed the natural environment, and recommended forest management adapt accordingly.

The report also called for full government-to-government engagement with Indigenous leaders in shaping and implementing old growth forest policy, and recommended a deferral on development in forests with high risk of irreversible biodiversity loss.

“We're committed to implementing the report in its totality,” Horgan said during a campaign stop.

“That is surprising and excellent,” said Dr. Karen Price, an independent ecologist who co-authored the BC's Old Growth Forest: A Last Stand for Biodiversity report.

However, all the recommendations need to be fully implemented and based on science, otherwise it will be ‘business as usual,’ cautioned Price, who called the paradigm shift – putting ecosystem health and biodiversity first – a critical foundation.

“It’s pretty amazing, frankly, if it happens,” said professional forester Garry Merkel when told of Horgan’s public commitment.

Merkel and forester/consultant Al Gorley made up the two-person panel that conducted the old growth review.

“Our first recommendation was to pass overarching legislation... that commits us to shift our entire legislative and policy framework towards ecosystem health,” said Merkel.

“Forestry has a bright future, but it has to be sustainable,” Horgan said. “And it has to recognize a whole host of values, not just as two by fours.”

Forestry management is currently built on timber as the core value.

“We need to shift our idea that we can manage for timber, subject to constraints,” said Merkel, a member of the Tahltan Nation in Northern B.C., “to manage for ecosystem health, with timber as one of the many benefits that we get from having healthy ecosystems.”

People also need to alter the perception that all forests are renewable and can be recreated through agricultural means, because some can’t, Merkel said.

“Many of our old forests live on ecosystems that are maybe 10 times older than the forest and it's the ecosystems that sustain the old trees,” said Merkel. “We have this idea that we can manage and create old forests through agriculture methods because they're like crops, (but) old forests are the result of very complex landscape ecosystems.”