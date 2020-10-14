NDP pledge to review oil, gas royalties in British Columbia

Photo: Encana

Buried deep in the platform the BC NDP released last week is a single line that could have long-term implications for government revenue and the natural gas and LNG industry.

The NDP commits to “a comprehensive review of oil and natural gas royalty credits.” Those credits, notably deep-well credits, have been assailed by the BC Green Party, anti-fossil fuel activist groups and sustainable-development think tanks as a fossil fuel subsidy that is no longer justifiable and costs the government hundreds of millions each year in forgone revenue.

Stand.earth recently published a report targeting B.C. fossil fuel subsidies – particularly the deep-well credits, although it also criticizes the B.C. government for policies to promote the province’s liquefied natural gas industry. It echoes a previous report done by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, which has also criticized B.C.’s deep-well credits as a subsidy that surrenders too much government royalty revenue.

Both reports also questioned subsidies to B.C.’s nascent LNG industry, although the policies they point to are largely tax and electricity rates that all heavy industries pay – and some of them are incentives offered to companies to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.

What the NDP did with LNG tax policy was to cancel a suite of special taxes proposed by the previous Liberal government for the LNG sector – a special LNG tax, for example, and higher electricity rates – that no other industry in B.C. pays.

The one policy that may be harder to justify is the deep-well credit. Stand.earth estimates the credits alone amount to an annual subsidy to natural gas producers of $350 million, which is less than the government makes back annually on oil and gas royalties.

“While Premier [John] Horgan’s government spent $922 million on fossil fuel subsidies in its first year governing – an increase of 79% over what the BC Liberals spent – it took in only $241 million in oil and gas royalties,” the Stand report states. “The BC government needs to immediately cancel the deep-well royalty credit and embrace the federal government’s plan to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.”

The B.C. government’s oil and gas royalties have dropped substantially over the past 10 years. The reason for the decline has more to do with natural gas prices than credits.

Natural gas prices have fallen to about one-quarter what they were in 2008, thanks to the abundance unlocked by unconventional extraction – horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing – in North America.

Indeed, the main rationale for developing an LNG industry in B.C. is to provide new markets for the province’s massive reserves of natural gas. It is assumed that those new markets will lift Canadian natural gas prices and increase royalty payments to the government.

More importantly, an LNG industry would generate new jobs and tax revenue. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada calculated that the $40 billion LNG Canada project alone would generate up to $22 billion in tax revenue for the B.C. government over a 40-year period.

Determining what constitutes a subsidy can be tricky. And it can be difficult to determine if eliminating subsidies in one jurisdiction would create a disadvantage for producers compared with rivals in competing jurisdictions, resulting in “leakage.”

Deep-well credits are offered in B.C. because of the high cost and technical challenges associated with unconventional drilling. Wells can be two to three kilometres deep and cost $4 million to $5 million each.

But oil and gas companies often tell investors that the B.C. Montney region is one of the most prolific and low-cost gas plays in North America, thanks to its abundance of valuable natural gas liquids such as condensate and propane.

Would they really flee B.C. if the deep-well credits were axed, especially now that new markets may be opening up for LNG?

Geoff Morrison, manager of B.C. operations for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, thinks they might. Producers could simply shift more production next door to Alberta.

“Is B.C.’s royalty regime competitive with other jurisdictions?” Morrison asked. “And the short answer is, without the royalty credits, they are not. You need the royalty credit system to be competitive with other jurisdictions.

“The fiscal regime in B.C. includes the carbon tax, the motor fuel tax and other costs that other jurisdictions don’t [have]. So you do need to compare the all-in fiscal regime when you’re looking at comparisons between jurisdictions.”