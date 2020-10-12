Parents raise alarm over lingerie-wearing children's dolls

Photo: Facebook

The Na Na Na Surprise Doll that wears X-rated fishnet stockings, panties and bra, and comes with its own bedroom shouldn’t be bought for young girls, parents, politicians and community groups warn.

The alarm comes after a mom posted on Facebook in shock that the Na Na Na Surprise dolls she bought for her daughter’s birthday were clothed in sexy lingerie, fishnet stockings and garters when the toys were removed from the packaging.

The Children of the Street Society, which educates boys and girls about sexual exploitation and ways to be safe online, has similar fears.

“Parents should avoid purchasing any products that aim to sexualize children and youth,” said Children of the Street spokesperson Camila Jimenez. “Store owners should be stepping up and refusing to stock these types of products in efforts to stop normalizing the sexualization of young people.”

One of the concerns is that parents who buy this toy might not realize what it contains. The packaging doesn’t give any indications that the doll is wearing sexy lingerie, but a video promoted by the doll company shows a young girl, heavily made up, unboxing the toy, which is packaged in a balloon that when popped, ejects a cloud of confetti.

Some versions come with their own backpack and bedroom, as well as a closet with clothes. One type is pictured as a unicorn, another wearing a leather outfit and cap. They also come with purses and fuzzy plush toys.

Calls are growing for a boycott of the popular Na Na Na Surprise Doll that is available in most big box stores, including Walmart and Toys R Us, as well as online at Amazon.

And with online shopping becoming more popular this holiday season, concerned parents are hoping to get their message out.

“It would be great for retailers to make the ethical decision to take it off the shelf. However, we can always send a message with our dollars, so consumers should say no to these dolls,” said Coquitlam Coun. Bonita Zarrillo.

Port Coquitlam Coun. Nancy McCurrach made a similar suggestion, saying she was shocked by the racy nature of the doll given the age group expected to be purchasing the toy.

“These dolls sexualize women and degrade them. They need to be boycotted,” she said.