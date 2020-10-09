160621
North American stock markets increase again on stimulus hopes while loonie surges

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312944

Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on gains from the energy and health-care sectors while the loonie surged.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.24 points at 16,607.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 145.00 points at 28,455.00. The S&P 500 index was up 20.25 points at 3,457.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 70.25 points at 11,609.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with 75.64 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 19 cents at US$41.00 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 16.1 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$29.10 at US$1,924.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up by 4.85 cents at US$3.09.

