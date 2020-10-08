Business  

North American stock markets rise on continued hope of eventual U.S. stimulus deal

Markets up in early trading

The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index rose in early trading, powered by a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange led by the energy, health care and consumer sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.39 points at 16,503.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 115.07 points at 28,418.53. The S&P 500 index was up 16.86 points at 3,436.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 65.70 points at 11,430.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.53 cents US compared with 75.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.03 at US$40.98 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 4.6 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.90 at US$1,901.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up by 0.45 of a cent at nearly US$3.04.

