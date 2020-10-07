160621
160262
Business  

Industrials and financials lead rally on TSX, U.S. stock markets up

Stock markets rally

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312704

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading, powered by a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange led by the financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.44 points at 16,368.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 318.46 points at 28,091.22. The S&P 500 index was up 38.23 points at 3,399.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 139.13 points at 11,293.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.33 cents US compared with 75.35 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 94 cents at US$39.73 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.30 at US$1,887.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.03 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.32-0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0500.00
Russel Metals18.86+0.33
Copper Mountain Mining1.020.00
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.19-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.35+0.040
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
162602
162200
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14085.61-0.58%
Etherium452.18-0.52%
Dash86.84-0.34%
Litecoin61.18-0.29%
Ripple0.3326+1.22%
EOS.IO3.519-2.11%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
163260
Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165
Press Room
162231