Business  

S&P/TSX composite down in early trading as oil tops US$40

Oil back over $40/barrel

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312596

Canada's main stock index was down in early trading despite gains in the energy sector as the price of oil climbed back over US$40 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.26 points at 16,399.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.34 points at 28,190.98. The S&P 500 index was down 0.48 of a point at 3,408.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.68 points at 11,314.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.39 cents US compared with 75.36 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$40.57 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$1,924.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$2.96 a pound.

