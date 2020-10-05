Outage at Bell facility in Ontario knocks channels off air from Winnipeg east

Photo: The Canadian Press Bell Canada's head office is seen on Nun's Island, in Montreal on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Bell Media says a power outage at one of its facilities in Ontario affected TV and other services across much of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Bell Media says a power outage at one of its facilities in Ontario affected TV and other services across much of Canada.

The company says in a statement issued Monday evening that the outage at the broadcast facility in Scarborough knocked CTV and CTV2 stations east of Winnipeg off the air, as well as the company's specialty channels.

It says websites and digital services were also impacted.

Bell says power has been restored.

Normal broadcasting was expected to resume soon, it said.