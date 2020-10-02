163738
CP Rail notches record third-quarter grain haul using high-efficiency hopper cars

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312276

Canadian Pacific Railway says it had a record-setting third quarter for Canadian grain shipments, building on a year that has already seen unprecedented hauls of the crop.

The Calgary-based company says it moved 7.72 million tonnes last quarter, 11 per cent more than the previous third-quarter record of 6.97 million tonnes set in 2014, as it marked the fourth consecutive quarter of record grain volumes.

CP also shipped more grain last month than any previous September, moving 2.8 million tonnes to beat the September 2017 record by about eight per cent.

CP says its higher-capacity hopper cars were key to the unprecedented volume that, in combination with longer trains, carry at least 40 per cent more grain than the 7,000-foot train model.

CP now has 3,200 new hoppers in its fleet.

The ongoing grain windfalls this year have helped offset vastly diminished auto and metals shipments amid fallout from the pandemic.

