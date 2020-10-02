163375
North American stock markets down, react to Trump COVID news

Markets down at opening

North American stock markets were down in early trading as investors took in the news that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.47 points at 16,098.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 173.26 points at 27,643.64. The S&P 500 index was down 28.94 points at 3,351.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 141.53 points at 11,184.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with 75.23 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.89 at US$36.83 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.90 at US$1,907.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$2.93 a pound.

