BC cannabis company begins trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Photo: Contributed

A new B.C. cannabis company has started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. began trading Thursday under the ticker symbol “CLC”. According to the press release, "Christina Lake Cannabis is a premier producer of high-quality, low-cost, sun-grown cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids, as well as hemp-based extracts and derivatives, serving domestic and international markets."

This year the company plans to harvest 22,500 plants of eight unique cannabis strains on its 32-acre site in the Christina Lake area.

Christina Lake Cannabis Co. says it is working towards becoming one of the largest Canadian firms for outdoor cannabis cultivation and extraction.

"It was two years ago that our team set out to create a large-scale operation for outdoor cannabis cultivation and extraction. I express my utmost gratitude to the founders and team members whose efforts brought CLC to where it is today. CLC now has a truly remarkable facility with the capacity to grow high-quality and high-potency cannabis in Christina Lake's renowned climate for cannabis cultivation, CEO Joel Dumaresq said.

"With our first harvest underway, we look forward to sharing our initial operating results, and building upon that momentum as we seek to establish our reputation as a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry."

The Boundary-West Kootenay is becoming a burgeoning area for growing cannabis outdoors. The SpeakEasy Cannabis Club near Rock Creek is also in the process of harvesting a 150,000 kilogram crop.