163738
162627
Business  

Toronto real estate poses bubble risk, while Vancouver overvalued

Virus causes bubble risk

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312162

UBS says Toronto is one of seven world cities most at risk of a residential real estate bubble.

Toronto scored 1.96 in the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, the third-highest score below Frankfurt and Munich, which scored 2.26 and 2.35, respectively.

The bank's report scores 25 cities across the world, sorting them into four tiers: bubble risk, overvalued, fair valued, and undervalued with higher scores going to locations with higher risk.

Toronto is in the bubble risk category for the third consecutive year, surpassing Hong Kong, Paris and Amsterdam.

UBS says Vancouver real estate had dropped this year out of bubble risk territory but is still overvalued, with a score of 1.37, down from 1.92 in 2018.

Other overvalued cities in the report were New York, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia with scores less than 1, while Boston, Singapore and Dubai had fair real estate values and Chicago real estate was considered undervalued.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.30+0.090
Metalex Ventures0.055+0.0050
Russel Metals18.48+0.31
Copper Mountain Mining0.97-0.080
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.220.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.29-0.0100
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.140.00
162602
161831
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14012.04-2.51%
Etherium464.93-3.44%
Dash90.69-1.65%
Litecoin60.81-1.79%
Ripple0.3161-2.47%
EOS.IO3.337-3.30%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4233715
1053 Martin Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$497,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
163259