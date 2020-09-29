163233
158435
Business  

Air travel rebound not yet on the radar, passenger numbers show

Air travel rebound far off

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311938

Figures from the Canada Border Services Agency show international air travel remains severely depressed due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of passengers arriving at Canadian airports from abroad last week is 93 per cent lower than it was a year earlier, similar to the rest of September and August but slightly up from the spring trough.

Travellers on flights from the U.S. — by far Canada's largest foreign aviation market — were down 96 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. land border closure has been extended until at least Oct. 21 on top of a ban on foreign travellers, including most Americans, and the two-week self-isolation required of all Canadians returning from overseas.

The agency numbers come the same day the International Air Transport Association downgraded its global traffic forecast for 2020 to a two-thirds decline following what its director general called a "disastrous" August performance capping off the industry's "worst-ever summer season."

Canadian airlines have called on Ottawa to provide financial aid to the ailing sector and ease travel restrictions amid nascent COVID-19 testing at several airports.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.310.00
Metalex Ventures0.045-0.0100
Russel Metals17.98-0.11
Copper Mountain Mining0.93-0.040
Colorado Resources0.71+0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.220.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.28-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.0650.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.140.00
158441
154547
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14345.05+0.89%
Etherium469.55+0.39%
Dash89.97+0.60%
Litecoin60.62+0.81%
Ripple0.3186+0.00%
EOS.IO3.418+0.95%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
156434
Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,500
more details
161714
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162547
Press Room
154831
161944