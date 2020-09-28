162618
North American stock markets push higher to start the trading week

Stock markets open higher

The Canadian Press

The financial and industrial sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also started the week with significant gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.29 points at 16,198.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 364.93 points at 27,538.89. The S&P 500 index was up 44.19 points at 3,342.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 158.60 points at 11,072.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.79 cents US compared with 74.56 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down two cents at US$40.23 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,877.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$2.99 a pound.

