163054
162914
Business  

StatsCan reports fewer business closures, more openings in June

Fewer closures, more open

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311777

Statistics Canada says it recorded 56,296 business closures in June, an improvement from May, but still 44 per cent more than in February before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in force in Canada.

It says the number of business closures in across Canada in June was down 5.6 per cent compared with May.

The trend observed in June was observed in every province and territory except Quebec, which had a two per cent increase in business closures compared with the previous month.

There were also 52,723 business openings nationally in June, 33 per cent more than Statistics Canada recorded in May,

But the agency says only about one-fifth of all businesses that closed in March or April had reopened by June.

As a result, 14.1 of businesses that were active in February remain closed as of June.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.32-0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals18.22+0.43
Copper Mountain Mining0.96+0.030
Colorado Resources0.70-0.020
Mission Ready Services0.23-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.30+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.0650.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.14-0.025
158441
161983
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14504.53+0.85%
Etherium485.18+1.68%
Dash92.58+0.84%
Litecoin61.89+0.67%
Ripple0.3239+0.93%
EOS.IO3.478+0.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162299
Real Estate
4274451
131 2330 Butt Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,000
more details
163239
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
162225