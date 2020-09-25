162114
162321
Business  

WestJet warns workers their pay will be cut by half due to wage subsidy changes

WestJet pay cut in half

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311633

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is warning workers receiving the federal wage subsidy they will see their pay cut by up to 53 per cent starting Sunday.

A company memo sent to WestJetters on Wednesday states that the maximum weekly payment for employees on the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will drop to $400 per week, down from $847.

In the message, vice-president Mark Porter attributes the change to the federal government aligning a newly extended wage subsidy with employment insurance, which is expanding as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit expires on Sept. 27.

WestJet flight attendants are calling on the government to clarify when and how much money will arrive in company coffers via the federal subsidy in order determine whether wages can return to current levels.

Chris Rauenbusch, who represents about 4,000 WestJet flight attendants with the Canadian Union of Public Employees — nearly two-thirds of whom benefit from the subsidy — says the airline cannot float worker wages until the federal government specifies the amounts payable to WestJet and "fills in the blanks" around the program.

Rauenbusch says employees have called him in tears at the prospect of failing to make rent, and that the federal government has created a "frustrating" situation.

The WestJet memo followed the Liberal government's throne speech Wednesday night, which extended the wage subsidy into next summer.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says the Calgary-based company is administering the program based on the details and guidance currently available.

The federal finance department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.26+0.10
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals17.73+0.14
Copper Mountain Mining0.92+0.015
Colorado Resources0.70-0.020
Mission Ready Services0.23+0.025
Decisive Dividend Corp1.280.00
Diamcor Mining0.065-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.16+0.030
158441
162299
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14345.83+0.06%
Etherium467.13+0.99%
Dash92.3+1.75%
Litecoin61.15+2.72%
Ripple0.3209+3.89%
EOS.IO3.367+0.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
163254
Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
162547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161943
Press Room
154831
161715