North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie edges lower

Markets down at open

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311605

Canada's main stock index was down in early trading, weighed down by losses in the resource and financial sectors as commodity prices moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.09 points at 15,885.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.96 points at 26,706.48. The S&P 500 index was down 11.70 points at 3,234.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.42 points at 10,653.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.70 cents US compared with 74.77 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was down 41 cents at US$39.90 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$16.00 at US$1,860.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$2.95 a pound.

