Vancouver's Hootsuite denies working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver tech darling Hootsuite Inc. denies it has entered into a business deal that would see it partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The American law enforcement agency has been the focus of criticism, controversy and outcry following policies that have separated migrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexican border.

On Twitter, Wednesday, a user who appeared to credibly identify themselves as a Hootsuite employee, expressed exasperation at the prospect of the social media management company teaming up with ICE.

“Been debating talking about this publicly because I don’t want to get fired, but it seems like the cat’s already out of the bag so whatever: yesterday Hootsuite signed a three-year deal with ICE. Over 100 employees have been extremely vocal in their opposition to this deal,” the user tweeted.

“That we are eagerly accepting money from an organization that is allegedly subjecting its female detainees to forced hysterectomies, that has a documented history of locking children in cages, that tears families apart and destroys lives is devastating and disgusting in a way … that I can’t effectively put into words,” the user tweeted, referring to recent media reports of forced procedures.

“Even more heartbreaking is that multiple members of our Mexico City support team have relayed their personal experiences being targeted and harassed by ICE and our leadership team chose to push this deal through anyway.”

Hootsuite denies it has entered into a deal with ICE.

“As a business, we do not discuss specific customer deals, however, because of the sensitivity in this particular case, I can confirm that Hootsuite is not entering into a deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Hootsuite spokeswoman Melanie Gaboriault said in an email.