Financials help lift Toronto stock market, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie down

Markets up in early trading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311369

Gains in the financial sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while the loonie fell below 75 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.06 points at 16,181.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.43 points at 27,449.61. The S&P 500 index was up 2.94 points at 3,318.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.71 points at 10,915.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.98 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 15 cents at US$39.95 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$20.10 at US$1,887.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly five cents at US$3.02 a pound.

