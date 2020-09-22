163139
158435
Business  

S&P/TSX composite index up in early trading, U.S. stock markets also climb

TSX up in early trading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311248

Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading and U.S. stock markets also rose, a day after fears of another COVID-19 economic shutdown prompted a sharp drop in stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.87 points at 16,072.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.12 points at 27234.82. The S&P 500 index was up 15.37 points at 3,296.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.43 points at 10,811.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with 75.23 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up 59 cents at US$40.13 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nearly five cents at US$1.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.50 at US$1,920.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a nickel at US$3.08 a pound.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.330.00
Metalex Ventures0.055+0.0100
Russel Metals17.48+0.28
Copper Mountain Mining1.06-0.010
Colorado Resources0.69-0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.20-0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.300.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
158441
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13919.36-0.62%
Etherium451.77-0.70%
Dash91.05+1.40%
Litecoin58.23+0.87%
Ripple0.3053-0.33%
EOS.IO3.372+0.63%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
161974
Real Estate
4259060
1160 Bernard Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,250,000
more details
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165
Press Room
161715