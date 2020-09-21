162114
162518
Business  

Air Canada tops U.S. list of foreign airline complaints over refunds

Air Canada tops complaints

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311148

Air Canada had more refund-related complaints to the U.S. Department of Transportation than any other foreign carrier in June, and the second-highest number of any airline for the second-straight month.

The department says Air Canada was the target of 1,028 refund complaints or 13 per cent of the 7,811 filed against non-U.S. airlines in the month, outpacing more than 90 foreign carriers in the category.

Chicago-based United Airlines was the only airline with more refund complaints, at 1,467.

Along with other Canadian carriers, Air Canada has refused to reimburse most customers whose flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic since Ottawa has not made such refunds mandatory.

The U.S. and European Union require airlines to refund these passengers, meaning complaints to the U.S. regulator are a potential path to reimbursement for some Air Canada customers.

Air Canada's passenger volume on flights with a U.S. component rank behind British Airways and Lufthansa for international carriers and behind four U.S. airlines.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.33-0.050
Metalex Ventures0.0500.00
Russel Metals17.13-1.05
Copper Mountain Mining1.08-0.10
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.22-0.020
Decisive Dividend Corp1.30-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.075+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.18-0.0050
158441
161320
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13990.03-3.30%
Etherium453.92-7.25%
Dash88.72-5.30%
Litecoin57.51-7.47%
Ripple0.3051-6.15%
EOS.IO3.354-4.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160860
Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
161117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165
Press Room
162222