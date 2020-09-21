Air Canada unveils unlimited flight pass for monthly fee

Photo: Air Canada

Air Canada has announced a new, unlimited flight pass.

In a release, Canada's largest airline says that the new Infinite Canada Flight Pass will give customers the ultimate in flexibility and certainty for booking travel within Canada.

For one flat fee, pass holders will be able to book travel without blackout or booking restrictions, make changes or cancellations without penalty, and fly as often as desired for up to three months, depending on the duration of the pass purchased.

"Air Canada recognizes that as air travel begins to return to normal customers want flexibility and certainty. Our new Infinite Canada Flight Pass provides both by enabling customers to easily book and change their travel plans without any blackout restrictions or change or cancellation fees, while locking in the price of their flights for up to three months with one flat fee. The pass also gives customers the option to choose which class of fare they desire -- Standard, Flex and Latitude -- and allows them to earn Altitude Qualifying Miles," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

The pass is available for purchase in Canada from Sept. 16 to 23.

Starting at $2,000 per month (excluding taxes), passes are available for one, two or three months and customers can choose from three classes of service, Standard, Flex and Latitude. Features include: