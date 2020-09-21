163024
151090
Business  

TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling to retire at the end of the year

TC chief exec steps aside

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311133

TC Energy Corp. says chief executive Russ Girling will retire at the end of this year.

The pipeline company says he will be replaced by chief operating officer Francois Poirier who will be promoted to the top job on Jan. 1, 2021.

Poirier will join the company's board of directors at the same time.

Girling, who has been CEO since 2010, has led the company formerly known as TransCanada Corp. through a period of growth and transformation as well as its attempt to build the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

TC Energy announced earlier this year it would go ahead with the controversial project after the Alberta government agreed to invest and provide a loan guarantee to jump start the work.

Girling is expected to help Poirier with the transition through Feb. 28.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.38+0.040
Metalex Ventures0.050-0.0050
Russel Metals18.18+0.18
Copper Mountain Mining1.18+0.100
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.24+0.16
Decisive Dividend Corp1.32+0.040
Diamcor Mining0.070-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
158441
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14521.08+0.38%
Etherium493.77+0.89%
Dash94.46+0.82%
Litecoin62.41+0.05%
Ripple0.3252+0.00%
EOS.IO3.528+0.11%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162436
Real Estate
3726115
31 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
163021
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
161715