TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling to retire at the end of the year

Photo: The Canadian Press Russ Girling

TC Energy Corp. says chief executive Russ Girling will retire at the end of this year.

The pipeline company says he will be replaced by chief operating officer Francois Poirier who will be promoted to the top job on Jan. 1, 2021.

Poirier will join the company's board of directors at the same time.

Girling, who has been CEO since 2010, has led the company formerly known as TransCanada Corp. through a period of growth and transformation as well as its attempt to build the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

TC Energy announced earlier this year it would go ahead with the controversial project after the Alberta government agreed to invest and provide a loan guarantee to jump start the work.

Girling is expected to help Poirier with the transition through Feb. 28.