162114
160257
Business  

Flight cancellations scramble travel plans as hopes for a spike in demand fade

Hundreds of flights nixed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310964

Canadian airlines are cancelling hundreds of flights as hopes for a spike in demand fall flat, snarling plans for the few passengers who remain.

Figures from flight data firm Cirium show Air Canada and WestJet have cancelled at least 439 flights so far this month.

John Gradek, who heads McGill University’s Global Aviation Leadership program, says the inordinately high number comes after airlines banked on a return of business travel and a continued uptick in leisure trips following months of profit loss.

Now, carriers are cancelling the half-booked flights and consolidating passengers on remaining ones to cut costs.

Twenty-six-year-old Rachel Farrell had booked a Transat flight out of Halifax for mid-February as part of her destination wedding in the Dominican Republic, but was informed this week the airline had cancelled the trip and would not make the journey until six days later.

Farrell’s wedding group of two dozen paid $37,000 for the package, but she says Transat is offering flight credit but no refund as the tour company struggles to bounce back from a 99 per cent year-over-year drop in revenue last quarter.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.30-0.040
Metalex Ventures0.0550.00
Russel Metals18.28+0.28
Copper Mountain Mining1.16+0.080
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.23+0.15
Decisive Dividend Corp1.31+0.030
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
158441
161911
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14447.88-0.22%
Etherium504.85-1.55%
Dash95.6-1.43%
Litecoin64.11-0.87%
Ripple0.3291-1.20%
EOS.IO3.567-1.05%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
151716
Real Estate
4159940
#204-1761 Pandosy St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$300,000
more details
163021
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161943
Press Room
162222