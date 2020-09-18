Not a scam: Canada Revenue Agency may call you this fall

Photo: The Canadian Press

While fake calls claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency are common, don’t hang up the next call as they may be actual employees and not the scammers you're used to.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, CRA has suspended many collections and compliance activities, according to a media statement from the government agency.

However, the agency will be resuming these activities in phases by potentially calling residents starting this month.

Canadians who owe payments, need payment arrangements and options re-evaluated, and have tax obligations may be called. CRA will also be calling people for clarification on documents related to their tax and benefit return.

“The CRA aims to be completely transparent and proactive in identifying activities that are resuming,” the CRA said in a media statement.

The agency acknowledges there are many scammers pretending to be them and ask Canadians to be wary and question the callers.

“To protect yourself from scams, it’s important to know when and how the CRA might contact you,” said the agency in the statement.

“Legitimate CRA employees who contact Canadians will identify themselves as CRA agents and provide their name and a telephone number.”

Canadians who are unsure of calls from alleged CRA employees are told to take note of the caller’s name, phone number and office location.

