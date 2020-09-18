162618
Business  

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.6 per cent in July

Retail sales inch up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310945

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.6 per cent in July to $52.9 billion, helped by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations.

Economists had expected an increase of 1.0 per cent for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in six of 11 subsectors in July with the motor vehicle and parts dealers subsector contributing the most to the increase with a 3.3 per cent increase. Sales at gasoline stations rose 6.1 per cent.

However, the agency said core retail sales, which exclude those two subsectors, fell 1.2 per cent.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 11.6 per cent, while sales at food and beverage stores dropped 2.1 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms were up 0.4 per cent in July.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales rose 4.3 per cent in July to a record high of $65.0 billion, boosted by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories sub-sector.

Economists had expected an increase of 3.5 per cent in July, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada say the gains in July, the third consecutive month of growth, put wholesale sales up 0.6 per cent from the pre-COVID-19 level in February.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.30-0.040
Metalex Ventures0.0550.00
Russel Metals18.17+0.17
Copper Mountain Mining1.13+0.050
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.24+0.16
Decisive Dividend Corp1.32+0.040
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
158441
161911
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14488.22+0.06%
Etherium506.55-1.22%
Dash96.16-0.86%
Litecoin64.33-0.53%
Ripple0.3318-0.30%
EOS.IO3.6-0.14%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160860
Real Estate
4267410
304-1481 Glenmore Rd N
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$248,000
more details
162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
161944