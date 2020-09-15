160553
162518
Business  

MEC's sale signals more tough times ahead for retailers

Tough times for retailers

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310666

Retail analysts are cautioning that more Canadian stores could follow Mountain Equipment Co-op’s path toward restructuring in the coming months as the pandemic pushes an increasingly fractured retail market to the brink.

The Vancouver-based sports and outdoor recreation retailer announced Monday it had obtained creditor protection and would be sold to a U.S. private investment firm.

MEC is the latest in a line of struggling retailers to obtain court protection from creditors in recent months as COVID-19 accelerates a marketplace shift to online shopping.

Retailers have been battling increasing competition for years as more foreign brands open brick and mortar stores in Canada and the fight for e-commerce dollars intensifies.

Experts say the shutdown in the spring was the final straw for many companies.

Lisa Hutcheson, managing partner at consulting firm J.C. Williams Group, said the first retailers to seek creditor protection following the COVID-19 shutdown were "low-hanging fruit," but this latest case suggests others will follow.

“MEC is a little bit more surprising,” she said. “The environment right now is tough.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.44+0.040
Metalex Ventures0.050+0.0050
Russel Metals17.95+0.16
Copper Mountain Mining1.02-0.050
Colorado Resources0.730.00
Mission Ready Services0.0850.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.32+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.18-0.0100
158441
162849
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14343.14+1.46%
Etherium484.92-2.45%
Dash97.75-1.69%
Litecoin64.64-0.12%
Ripple0.323-0.62%
EOS.IO3.591-0.25%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
161911
Real Estate
4247545
357 bornais st
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$725,500
more details
161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162546
Press Room
162401
161944