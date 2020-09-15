162114
Business  

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Home sales set record

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310602

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in August climbed 6.2 per cent compared with July to hit an all-time record for the month with gains led by the Greater Toronto Area and B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent.

Home sales in Canada came to a near halt in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have surged through the summer, helped by pent up demand and low mortgage rates. CREA says in addition to a record for August it was the sixth-highest monthly sales figure of any month.

Sales through the first eight months of the year have totalled 341,463 homes, up 0.8 per cent compared with the first eight months of 2019.

The national average home price also set another record in August at more than $586,000, up 18.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

Excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets, lowers the national average price by about $122,000.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.41+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals17.83+0.040
Copper Mountain Mining1.05-0.020
Colorado Resources0.71-0.020
Mission Ready Services0.0850.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.300.00
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.190.00
158441
162847
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14244.32+0.77%
Etherium483.61-2.72%
Dash97.89-1.55%
Litecoin64.56-0.25%
Ripple0.3237-0.31%
EOS.IO3.586-0.39%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162735
Real Estate
4246762
2159 Serrento Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$600,000
more details
162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165
Press Room
162401
162222