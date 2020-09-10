162623
Business  

Site C dam workforce nears pre-pandemic levels

Site C workforce grows

Alaska Highway News - | Story: 310201

The Site C workforce continued its approach back to 5,000 in July as construction nears pre-pandemic levels and record-high employment set earlier this year.

BC Hydro reported 4,645 workers for July, which it said reflected the decision to restart construction at the dam site in May. As of Sept. 9, there were 1,553 workers reported at the camp outside Fort St. John, including one in self-isolation.

Of the July workforce, around 18.5% was local, with 863 Peace region residents employed as construction and non-construction contractors, up 255 month-over-month.

Locals made up 22% of the construction and non-construction workforce total of 3,908 workers, which includes work at the dam site, on transmission corridors, reservoir clearing, public roadworks, and camp accommodations.

There were 3,398 B.C. workers, or 73%, working for construction and non-construction contractors, and in engineering and project team jobs.

BC Hydro reported 172 apprentices for the month, up 25 from June, as well as 349 indigenous workers (+44), and 483 women workers (+57) on the project.

There were two temporary foreign workers employed in specialized positions (-1), and another 49 managers and other professionals working under the federal international mobility program (no change). 

The dam workforce peaked at 4,896 in March before a significant portion of construction was suspended due to the pandemic. The workforce dropped by nearly 2,000 in April as work stopped primarily on the powerhouse and spillways.

