162623
Business  

Marriott to lay off 17% of corporate staff next month

Marriott to lay off 17%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310112

Marriott International Inc. plans to lay off 17% of its corporate workforce next month as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the hotel industry.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off 673 workers late next month. Marriott has around 4,000 employees at its corporate headquarters.

Marriott furloughed two-thirds of its corporate staff in March as hotel demand plummeted. Some of those workers are coming back to work later this month, the company said.

Marriott’s revenue plunged 72% to $1.5 billion in the April-June period as global hotel occupancy sank.

Marriott says some business travel has resumed in China, and leisure travel has gained strength in the U.S., but it doesn’t know when demand will return to 2019 levels.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.06-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.045-0.0050
Russel Metals18.20+0.080
Copper Mountain Mining0.93+0.040
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.0900.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.37+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.075-0.0100
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.220.00
158441
162436
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13660.37+1.05%
Etherium469.41+4.11%
Dash101.89+2.09%
Litecoin64.54+1.73%
Ripple0.3214+1.90%
EOS.IO3.729+1.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4213754
115 Summerhill Place
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$799,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162029
Press Room
162219