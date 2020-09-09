162623
Trudeau announces cash for loans, support to Black Canadian entrepreneurs

Support for Black businesses

The federal government is creating a new national program to help Black Canadians get business loans with national banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black Canadians and put a spotlight on inequality in Canada.

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding, mentorship, financial planning and business training.

Another $6.5 million will go to collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship and identify the barriers preventing Black Canadians from succeeding in business.

Ottawa and eight major financial institutions are also creating a loan program to fund Black entrepreneurs with loans between $25,000 and $250,000.

Support for Black businesses was one of the requests in a June letter penned by the Parliamentary Black Caucus calling on governments across Canada to immediately address systemic racism.

