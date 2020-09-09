Stocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting halts

Photo: The Canadian Press

Wall Street is steadying itself Wednesday following its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months, as the bloodletting comes to at least a temporary halt for big technology stocks.

Apple, Amazon, Zoom Video Communications and other tech companies that have tumbled since late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped push the S&P 500 up by 1.2% in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 257 points, or 0.9%, at 27,758 as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite, which is home to many tech stocks, was up 1.4%. It’s coming off a 10% drop over the prior three days.

Canada's main stock index surged more than 200 points higher in early trading, boosted by a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 213.33 points at 16,312.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.71 cents US compared with 75.81 cents US on Tuesday.?

Tesla, which has seen some of the wildest moves in recent months, rose 9.4%. A day earlier, it plunged 21.1% for its worst day since its shares began trading a decade ago. In August, it surged 74.1%.

Selling over the last week in the market has focused on such tech superstars, which had earlier zoomed through the pandemic amid expectations that they would benefit from the new stay-at-home economy. Blockbuster profit reports from many of them for the spring emboldened investors, who bid their stock prices up to levels that critics called too expensive, even after accounting for their powerful growth.

A flurry of buying of stock options for Big Tech stocks may have helped further goose the gains, analysts say.

The huge leaps for Big Tech helped carry the S&P 500 and Nasdaq back to record heights, even though the economy is still struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. But the fever broke on Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 7% over three days.

Still to be determined is whether the recent sell-off is just a blowing-off of some steam for tech stocks that had gotten overheated — or whether it’s the beginning of a more widespread downturn.

Asian markets were weaker. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dipped 0.6%. Stocks in Shanghai dropped 1.9%.