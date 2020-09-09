162114
148426
Business  

Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

Husky's $2.2B re-think

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310094

Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland.

The West White Rose project was expected to produce up to 75,000 barrels of oil per day.

Construction was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husky says in a statement today that continued market uncertainty is forcing a complete review of the project, as well as the company's future operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The West White Rose project is about 60 per cent complete and brought many jobs to the province.

Husky says construction will remain suspended as the company decides how to proceed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.10+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.040-0.010
Russel Metals18.25+0.13
Copper Mountain Mining0.93+0.040
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.0900.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.080-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.220.00
158441
161911
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13662.05+1.06%
Etherium468.39+3.89%
Dash102.78+2.99%
Litecoin63.75+0.49%
Ripple0.3206+1.58%
EOS.IO3.704+0.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162735
Real Estate
4199972
4029 Belmont Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161098
Press Room
162219