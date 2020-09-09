162623
Business  

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada picked up in August

Housing starts pick up pace

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310093

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August rose nearly seven per cent compared with July.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 262,396 units in August, up from 245,425 units in July.

Economists had expected an annual rate of 220,000 starts in August, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The increase came as the annual pace of urban starts increased 7.1 per cent in August to 248,154. The pace of urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects climbed 9.1 per cent to 201,214 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 1.0 per cent to 46,940.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,242 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts rose to 213,144 in August, up from 204,597 in July.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.10+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.040-0.010
Russel Metals18.25+0.13
Copper Mountain Mining0.93+0.040
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.0900.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.080-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.220.00
158441
153224
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13662.05+1.06%
Etherium468.39+3.89%
Dash102.78+2.99%
Litecoin63.75+0.49%
Ripple0.3206+1.58%
EOS.IO3.704+0.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160709
Real Estate
4199972
4029 Belmont Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161098
Press Room
161715