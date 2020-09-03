162114
162407
Business  

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales hit record for August

T.O. home sales soar

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309680

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area posted a record for August as they rose 40.3 per cent compared with a year ago and prices shot higher.

Home sales have been surging this summer after they came to a near halt in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The real estate board reported 10,775 home sales through its MLS system for August, up from 7,682 in the same month a year ago.

The increase came as sales of detached homes rose 50.6 per cent and semi-detached houses climbed 66.8 per cent.

Townhouse sales gained 45.8 per cent and condo apartment sales added 10.9 per cent.

The average price of a home sold in the region was $951,404, up from $792,134 a year ago.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.15+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals18.75-0.25
Copper Mountain Mining0.850.00
Colorado Resources0.71-0.030
Mission Ready Services0.0900.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.270.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.22-0.010
158441
162127
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14275.11-5.24%
Etherium542.74-7.28%
Dash101.81-7.55%
Litecoin71.26-7.84%
Ripple0.3493-4.91%
EOS.IO3.833-7.24%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160461
Real Estate
4236098
106 1075 Bernard Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$199,900
more details
162425
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
161944