Auto sales recovery plateaus in August, with fewer sales than last summer

Auto sales recovery plateaus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309539

New data says Canadians bought 8.9 per cent fewer automobiles this August compared with a year ago.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says that 165,837 vehicles were sold in Canada in August, down from the 182,040 autos sold August 2019 and nearly flat from the 165,020 autos sold in July.

Andrew King, the managing partner of DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, says the past month has shown signs of stability, as auto dealers are mounting an uneven recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consultants reported that sales plunged in the spring and rapidly rebounded this summer.

King says that the rollback of government support programs means that the outlook for auto sales is uncertain.

He adds that the unstable public health and regulatory environment will dictate market and economic performance in the months ahead.

"We do expect further twists and turns in the coming months," King says.

