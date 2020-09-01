Richmond McDonald's closes after COVID case among staff

Photo: Google Street View

A Richmond McDonald’s has closed its doors after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed with one of its employees.

The McDonald’s at 8191 Alderbridge Way was shut down immediately on Monday after an employee reported they tested positive for the virus, according to a statement.

The employee’s last shift was on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available,” said McDonald’s Canada.

McDonald’s Canada is also asking any guests who may have visited the restaurant on Aug. 27 to seek directions from the BC Centre for Disease Control through their website.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary.”

The restaurant has closed its doors for further sanitizing and cleaning by a “certified third party.”

Since COVID-19, McDonald’s Canada said it has added extra safety measures including: