162114
162189
Business  

Richmond McDonald's closes after COVID case among staff

COVID case at McDonald's

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - | Story: 309473

A Richmond McDonald’s has closed its doors after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed with one of its employees.

The McDonald’s at 8191 Alderbridge Way was shut down immediately on Monday after an employee reported they tested positive for the virus, according to a statement.

The employee’s last shift was on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available,” said McDonald’s Canada.

McDonald’s Canada is also asking any guests who may have visited the restaurant on Aug. 27 to seek directions from the BC Centre for Disease Control through their website.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary.”

The restaurant has closed its doors for further sanitizing and cleaning by a “certified third party.”

Since COVID-19, McDonald’s Canada said it has added extra safety measures including:

  • Hand sanitizer dispensers
  • Cleaning high-touch surfaces and guest tables
  • Floor markers for social distancing
  • Protective screens at front counters
  • Marked tables for dine-in
  • Limited number of guests

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.16-0.11
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals18.93+0.20
Copper Mountain Mining0.860.00
Colorado Resources0.69-0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.095-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.300.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.230.00
158441
158766
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15795.34+3.08%
Etherium635.22+10.06%
Dash117.44+3.59%
Litecoin84.42+4.18%
Ripple0.3883+3.74%
EOS.IO4.537+6.25%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
161983
Real Estate
4205042
1801 Old Ferry Wharf Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$99,900
more details
161943
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162425
Press Room
162216