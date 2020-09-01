160553
Ikea makes wearing a face mask mandatory at BC locations

Masks mandatory at Ikea

Face masks are now mandatory at Ikea’s Richmond location.

The policy also applies to the Coquitlam store and other B.C. locations.

Ikea Canada says the new policy – which kicked in Aug. 31 – applies to all customers and visitors entering the store, and came into effect for Winnipeg customers that same date.

“With this announcement, Ikea now requires mandatory masks or face coverings at all stores across the country,” reads a statement from Ikea Canada.

“Throughout the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we continue to monitor and seek guidance from local authorities and health officials.”

However, people who can’t wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons as well as children under the age of two are exempt from the new policy.

Ikea Canada says mandatory masks are in addition to other preventative health and safety measures implemented at its stores to ensure physical distancing and the safety of customers and staff. 

